Family starts Mayo Clinic fund

By Brogan Maxwell
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:48 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A decade ago, Mayo Clinic saved the life of Jack Long, who has a congenital heart defect called Ebstein’s Anomaly. Due to the life changing heart surgery, 14-year-old Jack decided to raise $10,000 for the clinic.

“I personally don’t ever want to stop giving,” Mayo Clinic patient Jack Long said. “I guess the exact reason I started is there’s always going to be kids with congenital heart defects. There’s always going to be kids like me.”

Since then, Mayo says they have the Jack Long fund which is fueled by Jack.

“Donations for congenital heart defects or Ebstein Anomaly specifically, we put into that fund,” Director of Pediatric & Adult Congenital Surgery Dr. Joseph Dearani said. “So when we are doing research on it, writing paper, statistical analyses, medical illustrations, videos, whatever the need may be -- that’s the piggy bank we resort to.”

Jack says he has no plans of slowing down donating, if anything, he will ramp up efforts.

