Authorities: No evidence of serial killer activity despite daughter’s claims

Iowa law enforcement were at a residence in Fremont County on Wednesday.
By Gina Dvorak
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 8:16 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FREMONT COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT/Gray News) - The Iowa Department of Public Safety said Thursday an exhaustive search of a property near Bartlett has turned up no evidence of a serial killer.

WOWT reports IDPS said in a news release that state, local, and federal law enforcement had been assisting in the investigation there for the past three days of an area where a woman claimed her father, now deceased, had buried at least 50 women he killed decades ago.

“Authorities brought in an array of experts representing several disciplines and significant assets to excavate, collect and examine soil samples from a site identified by a reporting party,” the release states. “After exhaustive efforts, no evidence or other items of concern were recovered.”

The investigation has made national headlines.

During the initial investigation in October, the Fremont County sheriff said a cadaver dog picked up a scent of human remains but didn’t bring back any credible evidence to prove the daughter’s story.

The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office has been working with the FBI and the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation as well as the Paige County Sheriff’s Office out of Clarinda to look into the matter. Iowa State Patrol told WOWT they were assisting the sheriff’s office as well.

Copyright 2022 WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. . All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Mayo Civic Center
Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekends
police lights
Renter of SE Rochester residence where two found dead, now found dead
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
first alert day
FIRST ALERT DAYS: Winter weather impacts on Thursday & Friday

Latest News

Tail wagging, Gunner was so excited to see his handler he jumped into his arms for a big hug.
Heartfelt reunion: Missing K-9 bloodhound reunited with its handler
A mayor in Iowa is getting pushback after posing partially nude in a calendar for charity....
Mayor in Iowa poses partially nude for calendar
Tail wagging, Gunner was so excited to see his handler he jumped into his arms for a big hug.
Heartfelt reunion: Missing K-9 bloodhound reunited with its handler
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
One arrested after assault at Rochester Community Warming Center
A mayor in Iowa is getting pushback after posing partially nude in a calendar for charity....
Mayor in Iowa poses partially nude for calendar