ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Round up that change because it’s time for the annual Affinity Plus Coins for a Cause coin drive.

The Minnesota-based credit union is in its third year of collecting Coins for Cause, asking community members to donate their change to support hunger relief efforts throughout Minnesota.

Starting on Monday and ending Friday at 4 p.m., Affinity is matching coin contributions up to $25,000.

“For every dollar that we give Channel One, they can turn it into four meals. A couple of days ago a very nice person dropped off a pretty large check and it ended up being about 7,200 meals. So, one person is bringing 7,200 meals to this community. It really is a way that we can kind of double the efforts,” said Affinity’s Rochester Branch Manager, Billie Packer.

To date, Affinity Plus has contributed more than $130,00 to local food banks through Coins for a Cause.

