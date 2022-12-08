Yum! Saladworks joins Midwest Access

Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Saladworks can be found in Mayo’s subway at 101 1st Ave SW. Owner Stephanie Sawyer joined Midwest Access on Thursday to show off what Saladworks has to offer.

She made a grain bowl with quinoa and roasted veggies on top.

Saladworks says it’s been making salads since “before they were cool.”

“We believe a salad is only as good as where it comes from. That’s why we source the best growers for bigger taste. It’s why we chop fresh all day, every day. From our kale to our carrots to our quinoa, our promise is as fresh as it gets. Because we know, that you know, the foods you eat must do more than just taste good. The right foods can energize, empower and inspire.”

- Saladworks

More details here.

