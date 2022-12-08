Widow of fallen Albert Lea firefighter reacts to foundation paying off mortgage

By Megan Zemple
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:29 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The widow of fallen Albert Lea firefighter said he would be honored to know that a national foundation selected their family to pay off their home mortgage.

Lieutenant Brett Boss with the Albert Lea fire department lost his battle with cancer in February. Since then, his wife Danielle, two children and his fellow fire fighters have been dealing with his loss one day at a time.

“Firefighting was his life,” Danielle said. “He talked about it all the time.”

His colleague and friend Bart Berven said Brett was one-of-a-kind.

“Brett was the superstar,” Berven said. “He was the kind of firefighter you wish you could have all the time.”

As Danielle continues to cope, one thing she doesn’t have to worry about anymore is the mortgage for their home. It was just paid off by the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, which pays off mortgages fallen first responders and military service members with young children.

“It’s about the children,” Tunnel to Towers Head of First Responder Engagement John Huvane said. “They’ve already lost a parent and imagine them having to pick up and move out of that neighborhood and lose their friends as well, it will affect them adversely for years.”

“His family was everything to him. So, I think he would be super honored with this foundation doing this for us,” Danielle said.

As the days and months go on, Danielle and fire department aim to honor Brett’s memory and legacy.

“It’s still a pretty big scar in the fire department,” Berven said. We really miss him. that’s all I can really say without getting choked up.”

“He was there for us. he just wanted to support us in any way he could,” Danielle said.

For more information on The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Renter of SE Rochester residence where two found dead, now found dead
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Rochester city council meeting
Residents, business owners angered over tax levy increase

Latest News

Shot Clocks Being Installed
Century High School celebrates brand new pool opening
Century high school
Century High School celebrates brand new pool opening
Providing access for underserved communities
Providing health care for underserved communities