Widow of fallen Albert Lea firefighter reacts to foundation paying off mortgage

ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – The widow of fallen Albert Lea firefighter said he would be honored to know that a national foundation selected their family to pay off their home mortgage.

Lieutenant Brett Boss with the Albert Lea fire department lost his battle with cancer in February. Since then, his wife Danielle, two children and his fellow fire fighters have been dealing with his loss one day at a time.

“Firefighting was his life,” Danielle said. “He talked about it all the time.”

His colleague and friend Bart Berven said Brett was one-of-a-kind.

“Brett was the superstar,” Berven said. “He was the kind of firefighter you wish you could have all the time.”

As Danielle continues to cope, one thing she doesn’t have to worry about anymore is the mortgage for their home. It was just paid off by the Tunnels to Towers Foundation, which pays off mortgages fallen first responders and military service members with young children.

“It’s about the children,” Tunnel to Towers Head of First Responder Engagement John Huvane said. “They’ve already lost a parent and imagine them having to pick up and move out of that neighborhood and lose their friends as well, it will affect them adversely for years.”

“His family was everything to him. So, I think he would be super honored with this foundation doing this for us,” Danielle said.

As the days and months go on, Danielle and fire department aim to honor Brett’s memory and legacy.

“It’s still a pretty big scar in the fire department,” Berven said. We really miss him. that’s all I can really say without getting choked up.”

“He was there for us. he just wanted to support us in any way he could,” Danielle said.

For more information on The Tunnel to Towers Foundation, click here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.