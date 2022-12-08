Sheriff Kevin Torgerson discusses drug issues in Olmsted County

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sheriff Kevin Torgerson joined Midwest Access Thursday to discuss some of the drug issues in Olmsted County.

Just this week, three deaths were suspected to be caused by drugs, pending further investigation.

Aside from this case, there is much more data out there suggesting drug overdose deaths are on the rise.

Earlier this year, the state of Minnesota indicated 2021 was a record year for overdose deaths. An increasing prevalence of fentanyl was thought to be a contributing factor by Minnesota public health officials.

For a look at some of the state charts, click here.

Each year the numbers in Olmsted County and Rochester have gone up.

