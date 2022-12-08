Sheriff Kevin Torgerson discusses drug issues in Olmsted County

Olmsted County, Minnesota
Olmsted County, Minnesota(Olmsted County Sheriff's Office)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:36 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Sheriff Kevin Torgerson joined Midwest Access Thursday to discuss some of the drug issues in Olmsted County.

Just this week, three deaths were suspected to be caused by drugs, pending further investigation.

Aside from this case, there is much more data out there suggesting drug overdose deaths are on the rise.

Earlier this year, the state of Minnesota indicated 2021 was a record year for overdose deaths. An increasing prevalence of fentanyl was thought to be a contributing factor by Minnesota public health officials.

For a look at some of the state charts, click here.

Each year the numbers in Olmsted County and Rochester have gone up.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Renter of SE Rochester residence where two found dead, now found dead
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Mayo Civic Center
Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekends
Angela Fogarty, 46
Missing Charles City woman found dead
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job

Latest News

menorah
Menorah workshop is December 21 in Rochester
Carbon Monoxide Safety
Klobuchar highlights carbon monoxide legislation
Message Monday
Message Monday, DOT will consider your ideas
Broadband expansion
Governor Walz announces largest investment in broadband access across Minnesota