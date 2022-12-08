Rochester Public Library in need of hat and glove donations

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – As the temperatures continue to drop in southeast Minnesota, the Rochester Public Library (RPL) is helping folks stay warm throughout the winter.

“Warm up Rochester” is a campaign to give those in need hats, gloves and scarves to use in the colder months. It’s been going on for several years.

The library is asking community members to drop off handmade, new or gently used items to the library. Folks are then able to come by and pick up the items they need for the winter.

Right now, the library is in need of adult hats and gloves donations.

Last year, the library had around 1,000 hats, 100 gloves and 200 scarves donated to the program.

”It’s a place that anyone can walk into. There’s no expectation to pay a fee to be in the building and to just be in the space. Whether it’s to be in the space to warm up a little bit, whether it’s to use the space for all of our resources that we have,” RPL director Karen Lemke said.

Community members can drop off items to the library desk, the bookmobile or the book return doors any time during library hours. The library is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday.

