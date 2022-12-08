Rochester man sentenced to more than 12 years for Methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) – A Rochester man was sentenced to 151 months in prison followed by five years of supervised release for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine.

According to court documents, from November 2020 through March 2021, Fernando Garcia-Davila, Jr., 49, helped facilitate a drug trafficking organization in and around Rochester.

Garcia-Davila directed and arranged for the shipment and storage, and through his co-conspirators, the sale of methamphetamine.

During the period of the conspiracy, Garcia-Davila coordinated the distribution of more than 10 pounds of methamphetamine into Rochester.

Garcia-Davila was sentenced Wednesday, Dec. 7 in U.S. District Court by Senior Judge Michael J. Davis. Garcia-Davila pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine on May 5, 2022.

Co-conspirator Pablo Margarito Luna, 48, pleaded guilty on February 16, 2022, to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Luna was sentenced on November 7, 2022, in U.S. District Court by Senior Judge Michael J. Davis to 112 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

Co-conspirator James Richard Anderson, 50, pleaded guilty on February 16, 2022, to one count of conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine. Anderson was sentenced on October 12, 2022, in U.S. District Court by Senior Judge Michael J. Davis to 120 months in prison, followed by five years of supervised release.

This case was the result of an investigation conducted by the Drug Enforcement Administration and the Rochester Police Department.

