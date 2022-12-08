REAL ID deadline pushed back to 2025

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – On Monday the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) decided to push back the deadline for getting a REAL ID from May 2023 to May 2025.

The standard U.S. driver license will not be compliant after May 7th, 2025, for domestic air travel.

DHS pushed the deadline due to lingering effects of COVID-19.

REAL ID was originally passed in 2005 in efforts to make air travel more secure. Originally the deadline to obtain a real ID was October 2018. Since 2018, the deadline has been delayed three times.

In order to obtain a REAL ID, you can go to any DMV within your state, but you must bring one document proving your identity, your social security number and two documents proving your residence.

DMV officials recommend getting your REAL ID as soon as possible to avoid long lines nearing deadlines. If you are wanting to avoid long DMV lines, the Preston DMV is offering a solution.

“It’s pretty easy we are able to accommodate people more because we can take the time to spend with them, go over the documentation with them,” Sean Fienz Preston DMV supervisor said. “It’s nice being in a smaller community compared to bigger places like Rochester where you have to make an appointment.”

Another way to ease DMV frustration is to pre-apply online instead of filling out paperwork in the office for the REAL ID.

If you do not meet the REAL ID deadline and have a passport you can still fly domestically.

For more information about REAL ID and required documents click here.

