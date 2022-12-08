Providing health care for underserved communities

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Mayo Clinic Health System has a program helping knock down traditional barriers of health care by providing “at-home care” for rural populations. The program is, “Mayo Clinic Ambulance Community Paramedic Service.” Mayo says the program looks to avoid unnecessary hospitalization, shorten hospital stays, and improve health outcomes.

“I think this is really the future of medicine, we can’t continue to develop all care within hospital walls,” medical director, Community Paramedic Program, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service Dr. Rozalina McCoy said. “I think our hospitals are not designed for that. There’s more and more patients, and often not enough of a hospital infrastructure to meet all of those demands.”

Dr. McCoy says by providing at-home care can help with mitigating barriers like travel and costs for rural communities.

“Because it allows me to serve my patients in a way that I can’t do in clinic as a primary care doctor,” Dr. McCoy said. “It helps me get to know them as people really in their home environment and find out what they need to succeed.”

The program provides free services each day of the week, and for a 40-mile radius from Rochester. It also provides care three days a week at “The Landing.”

Dr. Rozalina in November won a 2022 Minnesota Rural Health Award, she credits her dedicated team for the recognition.

