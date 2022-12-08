One suffers minor injuries in rural Albert Lea garage and house fire

Fire
Fire(KBJR)
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:09 AM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALBERT LEA, Minn. (KTTC) – One person suffered minor injuries in a garage and house fire in rural Albert Lea Wednesday night.

According to Albert Lea Fire Rescue, it was dispatched to a large garage on fire at 614 Krikava Road at 9:11 p.m.

Upon arrival, fire crews found the fire had extended from the 4-stall garage into the garage attic space and attached home.

The residents had evacuated the home and fire crews rescued a cat from the blaze. One homeowner sustained minor injuries to his face.

Glenville and Conger fire departments were called to assist with hauling water and fighting the fire. Crews were on the scene for about four hours extinguishing the fire and looking for hot spots.

Damages total about $220,000.

The Minnesota State Fire Marshal Division is assisting with the investigation.

Albert Lea Fire Rescue said the homeowner had been working on a vehicle in the garage when the vehicle started on fire. The fire spread to the rest of the garage and then to the home.

Mayo Clinic Ambulance and the Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office also responded to the fire.

