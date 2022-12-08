Message Monday, DOT will consider your ideas

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:14 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – You’ve likely seen the messages when driving, now the Department of Transportation needs your creative minds. The DOT calls it ‘Message Monday’ and is hoping you can help think up the next witty safety message. The DOT will consider your ideas.

Kristine Hernandez is the State Toward Zero Deaths Program Coordinator. She joined Midwest Access Thursday to share how the Message Monday signs are working.

Here are a couple the DOT has put up recently:

Message Monday
Message Monday(DRG | KTTC)
Message Monday
Message Monday(KTTC)

