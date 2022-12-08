Menorah workshop is December 21 in Rochester

menorah
menorah(KVLY)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Chabad of Southern MN is partnering with The Home Depot to offer a pre-Chanukah Menorah Workshop at 3050 41st St NW, Rochester, MN on Wednesday, December 21 at 4:30 p.m.

Participants will receive a plastic “hard hat” and then craft their own unique menorah from wood and a host of other supplies available at The Home Depot. There will be an opportunity to meet ‘Judah Maccabee’, hot latkes and a host of other surprises. Parents accompany their children and there is no charge for attending.

You can RSVP to the event here.

Chana Greene is the Educational Director at Chabad of Southern Minnesota. She joined Midwest Access Thursday to chat about this event and more coming up in Rochester.

The Chanukah Extravaganza at the Galleria in Downtown Rochester is December 20th. There will be Chanukah giveaways, holiday beanies, donuts, latkes, hot apple cider, music and more.

More details at Chabad of Southern Minnesota’s website.

Follow on Instagram here.

