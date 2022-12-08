Klobuchar highlights carbon monoxide legislation

Carbon Monoxide Safety(KTTC)
By Ashley Walker
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Senator Amy Klobuchar highlighted her bipartisan legislation on Thursday to prevent carbon monoxide-related deaths.

The Nicholas and Zachary Burt Memorial Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Prevention Act is intended to help states adopt tougher standards to ensure carbon monoxide detectors are safe and reliable.

The legislation was signed into law earlier this year, named after two brothers who passed away in Kimball, Minnesota from carbon monoxide poisoning.

Klobuchar was joined at the conference Nick and Zach’s mother and carbon monoxide poisoning awareness advocate, Cheryl Burt.

“All I knew is that we were getting sicker and sicker and sicker, throughout the night, to the point where I could barely make it upstairs to check on my children,” said Burt.

Klobuchar was also joined by some of Minnesota’s fire chiefs from Duluth, Moorhead, Brooklyn Park and Rochester.

