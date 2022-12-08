Hearing aid help with HearingLife
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – HearingLife, formerly Clear Wave Hearing, is a licensed hearing care provider with the goal of helping you achieve better hearing.
It offers several options for you to choose from, including in-office visits with a hearing care provider, RemoteCare and self-help.
You can find:
- Complimentary hearing assessments.*
- Expert care by licensed providers.
- The opportunity to test how Oticon® hearing aids work and feel
If you have concerns about your hearing, you can book a no-obligation hearing assessment by calling (507) 208-7050.
