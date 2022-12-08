Hearing aid help with HearingLife

Hearing aids
Hearing aids(James Musallam / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – HearingLife, formerly Clear Wave Hearing, is a licensed hearing care provider with the goal of helping you achieve better hearing.

It offers several options for you to choose from, including in-office visits with a hearing care provider, RemoteCare and self-help.

You can find:

  • Complimentary hearing assessments.*
  • Expert care by licensed providers.
  • The opportunity to test how Oticon® hearing aids work and feel

If you have concerns about your hearing, you can book a no-obligation hearing assessment by calling (507) 208-7050.

More details here.

