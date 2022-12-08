GM to install thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America

General Motors is planning to put thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America.
General Motors is planning to put thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America.(GM via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:41 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - General Motors is planning to put thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America.

The plan to install up to 40,000 chargers comes amid GM’s plans to sell exclusively zero-emission passenger vehicles by 2035.

While they won’t be so-called “Level 3″ chargers that can charge an EV to 80 percent of its battery capacity in a half hour or so, they will be the slower, yet still relatively powerful “Level 2″ chargers.

They will go in places where drivers might leave their vehicles parked for a couple of hours, like parks, sports venues or downtown shopping districts.

If all 40,000 units are installed, GM’s move would nearly double the current number of charging stations of this type in America, which currently stands at about 43,000.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Renter of SE Rochester residence where two found dead, now found dead
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Mayo Civic Center
Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekends
Angela Fogarty, 46
Missing Charles City woman found dead
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job

Latest News

Fire
One suffers minor injuries in rural Albert Lea garage and house fire
FILE - Paul Whelan, a former U.S. marine who was arrested for alleged spying, listens to the...
Family of American prisoner Paul Whelan backs Griner deal
Visitors hug at makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub...
Judge unseals documents in gay bar shooter’s earlier case
President Biden addressed Paul Whelan's continued detention in Russia while speaking about WNBA...
'We've not forgotten about Paul Whelan,' Biden says
Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle,...
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids younger than age 5