First Alert Days Today and Friday: Snow, Wintry Mix Starting Tonight

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We’re enjoying bright, peaceful sunshine today, but messy, wintry weather is just hours away. A low pressure area to our southwest will bring wintry precipitation, including snow and some freezing rain to the area starting late this evening.

We'll have sunshine this afternoon and then light snow late this evening. (KTTC)

Weather conditions will begin to deteriorate late this evening as snow and a brief period of freezing rain will develop in north Iowa before spreading to the northeast to impact the rest of the area. The most likely areas to see freezing rain will be east of Mason City in northeastern Iowa. Snow will accumulate in southern Minnesota between 10 PM and midnight. We’ll have periods of snow throughout the night with one to three inches of accumulation by sunrise Friday and low temperatures will be in the upper 20s. A brisk easterly breeze will keep wind chill values in the teens.

Freezing rain and snow will be possible in north Iowa late this evening. A transition to all snow is expected area-wide later in the night. (KTTC)

The most difficult driving conditions will be late tonight and during the morning commute Friday. (KTTC)

Light snow will gradually taper off from west to east during the mid-morning hours Friday with an inch or two of snowfall likely across the area. Some freezing drizzle may develop just before the snowfall wraps up, adding to the slick conditions. After a slippery commute, weather conditions will improve in the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s and a brisk easterly breeze.

Snowfall totals tonight and early tomorrow will range from two to four inches with some locally higher totals southwest of Rochester. (KTTC)

A weak disturbance will bring a chance for very light snow showers and perhaps a few pockets of freezing drizzle Saturday morning. A few sprinkles will be possible early in the afternoon. Little if any accumulation is expected with high temperatures in the mid-30s.

There will be chances for snow tonight and for part of Saturday. A little rain will with the snow Saturday and for much of next week. (KTTC)

After a quiet Sunday that will feature a little sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-30s, a large storm system will move into the region late Monday. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening with high temperatures in the mid-30s. We’ll have periods of rain and some light snow showers with gusty winds on Tuesday and high temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Rain will mix with snow at times on Wednesday and some snowfall accumulation will be possible at night as the storm system begins to pull away from the region. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with gusty winds that will add an extra chill to the air.

We'll have snow tonight and then a rain and snow mix Saturday. Some freezing drizzle will also be possible early Saturday. Rain and snow showers are expected next week. (KTTC)

Colder, drier air will pour into the region next Thursday and the following weekend with high temperatures in the 20s.

Temps will reach the 30s each day for the next week and then cool to the 20s late next week. (KTTC)

