First Alert Days: Today and Friday; Snow and Ice Accumulation Posssible

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – All eyes are on a low pressure system developing to our southwest that will bring messy weather to the area starting tonight. For the time being, we’ll enjoy quiet conditions today. Expect abundant sunshine throughout the day with light southeast winds and high temperatures in the low 30s.

Today's Weather. (KTTC)

We'll have sunshine with light winds today. (KTTC)

Weather conditions will begin to deteriorate late this evening as snow and a brief period of freezing rain will develop in north Iowa before spreading to the northeast to impact the rest of the area. The most likely areas to see freezing rain will be along and south of Interstate 90 before midnight. Snow will accumulate in Rochester and for locations to the east around 10 PM. We’ll have periods of snow throughout the night with one to three inches of accumulation by sunrise Friday and low temperatures will be in the upper 20s with a brisk easterly breeze.

The time frame with the greatest impact from this winter storm system will be late tonight and early Friday. (KTTC)

We'll have generally two to four inches of accumulation with some higher totals to the southwest. (KTTC)

A freezing rain and snow mixture will be possible in the southern part of the area late this evening. It will be mainly a snow event later tonight. (KTTC)

Light snow will gradually taper off from west to east during the mid-morning hours Friday with an inch or two of snowfall likely across the area. After a slippery commute, weather conditions will improve in the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s and a brisk easterly breeze.

A weak disturbance will bring a chance for very light snow showers and perhaps a few pockets of freezing drizzle Saturday morning. A few sprinkles may linger into the afternoon. Light snowfall accumulation will be possible with high temperatures in the mid-30s.

We'll have snowfall across the area tonight with a snow and freezing drizzle chance on Saturday. Rain and snow will be possible for the middle part of next week and some accumulation will be possible by the end of the week. (KTTC)

After a quiet Sunday that will feature a little sunshine and high temperatures in the mid-30s, a large storm system will move into the region late Monday. There will be a slight chance of rain and snow showers in the evening with high temperatures in the mid-30s. We’ll have periods of rain and some light snow showers with gusty winds on Tuesday and high temperatures will be in the upper 30s. Rain will mix with snow at times on Wednesday and some snowfall accumulation will be possible at night as the storm system begins to pull away from the region. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with gusty winds that will add an extra chill to the air.

High temps will be in the 30s for the next week. Snow is likely tonight and additional chances for light snow and rain are in store over the next week. (KTTC)

Colder, drier air will pour into the region for next Thursday and the following weekend with high temperatures in the 20s.

Temps will be seasonably chilly this week, turning colder next week. (KTTC)

