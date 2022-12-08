Century High School celebrates brand new pool opening

By Noah Caplan
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:44 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a feature Century High School has waited more than 25 years to have, but now the school finally has its own swimming pool.

Century never had a competition pool of its own, but on Wednesday night, a ribbon cutting was held to open the new facility. Students, faculty, and parents attended the ribbon cutting.

“Now, they can practice after school, as you can see, the divers can practice while they are swimming,” said Century Activities Director Mark Quisle. “Which is a feature we don’t have at any of our other high schools, and with a stretch 25 pool, we can do that.”

The pool comes with a ventilation system that helps get rid of the chlorine smell, and a moveable bulkhead that allows the pool to change its dimensions.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Renter of SE Rochester residence where two found dead, now found dead
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Rochester city council meeting
Residents, business owners angered over tax levy increase

Latest News

Shot Clocks Being Installed
Century High School celebrates brand new pool opening
Brett Boss
Widow of fallen Albert Lea firefighter reacts to foundation paying off mortgage
Providing access for underserved communities
Providing health care for underserved communities