Century High School celebrates brand new pool opening

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – It’s a feature Century High School has waited more than 25 years to have, but now the school finally has its own swimming pool.

Century never had a competition pool of its own, but on Wednesday night, a ribbon cutting was held to open the new facility. Students, faculty, and parents attended the ribbon cutting.

“Now, they can practice after school, as you can see, the divers can practice while they are swimming,” said Century Activities Director Mark Quisle. “Which is a feature we don’t have at any of our other high schools, and with a stretch 25 pool, we can do that.”

The pool comes with a ventilation system that helps get rid of the chlorine smell, and a moveable bulkhead that allows the pool to change its dimensions.

