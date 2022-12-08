Bluff Country Singers perform on Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Bluff Country Singers will be performing their Christmas holiday concert twice on December 11. The group consists of about 56 voices led by Elliott Grandall.

The group started in 2015 and performs twice each year. It’s free, but a free-will offering is there as well.

The concert is at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spring Valley. The address is 805 S. Broadway Ave., Spring Valley, Minn.

Times of the two shows will be 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. The church can seat about 500 people.

For more details check the attached video.

