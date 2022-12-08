Aerosmith cancels remaining 2022 Las Vegas residency shows over Steven Tyler’s health

FILE - Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston.
FILE - Steven Tyler of Aerosmith performs on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, at Fenway Park in Boston.(Photo by Winslow Townson/Invision/AP)
By KVVU staff and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) - Aerosmith announced Thursday that the group would be canceling its final two shows of the year in Las Vegas because of concerns over singer Steven Tyler’s health.

In a social media post, the group said: “On the advice of doctors, Steven has to sit these out.”

Aerosmith had already canceled performances last Friday and Monday.

In announcing the Friday cancellation, the group said Tyler was “expected to make a full recovery” for the show on Monday night.

Aerosmith later announced they were canceling Monday’s performance on the advice of Tyler’s doctor.

The group has been playing in Las Vegas in residency since September.

In May, Aerosmith announced that Tyler voluntarily entered a treatment program for substance abuse after relapsing.

The band canceled the first set of its Las Vegas residency dates in June and July while Tyler focused “on his recovery and well-being.”

Aerosmith said tickets purchased through Ticketmaster would be automatically refunded. All other refunds are available at the point of purchase, the group said.

