Women sue Apple, claiming exes used AirTags to stalk them

Apple's AirTags are Bluetooth locators that attach to and help users find items such as keys,...
Apple's AirTags are Bluetooth locators that attach to and help users find items such as keys, wallets or laptops by giving nearly anything a digital footprint that enables it to be found on a map.(Source: CNN/Apple)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:33 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two women are suing Apple, alleging their previous romantic partners used the company’s AirTag devices to track their whereabouts, potentially putting their safety at risk.

The proposed class action lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in San Francisco on behalf of one woman from Texas and another from New York. They are seeking unspecified monetary damages.

CNN reports one of the women said her ex-boyfriend allegedly placed an AirTag into the wheel well of a tire on her car. The other said her ex-husband allegedly placed an AirTag in her child’s backpack.

Apple launched the AirTag in 2021. The Tile-like Bluetooth locator attaches to and helps users find items such as keys, wallets, laptops or even a car by giving nearly anything a digital footprint that enables it to be found on a map.

Soon after its launch, some experts warned the devices could be used to track individuals without their consent.

Earlier this year, Apple added more safeguards to the AirTag to cut down on unwanted tracking. But the new lawsuit alleges those safeguards have done little to protect victims.

Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved. Gray News contributed to this report.

Most Read

police lights
Renter of SE Rochester residence where two found dead, now found dead
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Mayo Civic Center
Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekends
Angela Fogarty, 46
Missing Charles City woman found dead
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
The naked, badly bruised body of the "Boy in the Box" was found on Feb. 25, 1957, in a wooded...
Police reveal identity of Philly’s slain ‘Boy in the Box’
Rochester, MN
Yum! Saladworks joins Midwest Access
The family of 19-year-old Harry Dunn goes through photos of him. Anne Sacoolas, the wife of US...
US woman who killed UK teen in crash gets suspended sentence
Paul Whelan speaks Thursday from the penal colony where he is being held.
Audio: Whelan expresses disappointment over remaining in Russian prison