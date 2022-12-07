Volodymyr Zelenskyy and ‘spirit of Ukraine’ named Time person of year

‘Stretch,’ who serves in the International Legion of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, is honored by Ukraine's president. (Source: UKRAINIAN PRESIDENTIAL OFFICE/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST|Updated: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Time Magazine on Wednesday named Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy its person of the year, awarding him the accolade “for proving that courage can be as contagious as fear.”

Editor-in-chief Edward Felsenthal said the choice of Zelenskyy — alongside “the spirit of Ukraine” — was “the most clear-cut in memory.”

“Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, the world marched to Volodymyr Zelensky’s beat in 2022,” he said.

The question of escalation is raised nine months into the war. (Source: CNN/Ukrainian Air Force/Maxar/Getty/DVIDS via AFPTV)

A comedian-turned-politician who was elected to lead Ukraine in 2019, Zelenskyy has worked ceaselessly since Russia’s invasion on Feb. 24 to inspire his country’s resistance and marshal international support for Ukraine.

Felsenthal said Zelenskyy’s decision when the war started “not to flee Kyiv but to stay and rally support was fateful.”

“For proving that courage can be as contagious as fear, for stirring people and nations to come together in defense of freedom, for reminding the world of the fragility of democracy — and of peace — Volodymyr Zelensky and the spirit of Ukraine are TIME’s 2022 Person of the Year,” he added.

The magazine also highlighted people said to embody the spirit of Ukraine. They include engineer Oleg Kutkov, who helped keep Ukraine connected; Olga Rudenko, editor of the Kyiv Independent; and British combat surgeon David Nott.

Time’s annual selection has sparked debate and sometimes controversy since it began in 1927. The 2021 person of the year was Elon Musk, the tech, telecoms and space magnate who recently bought Twitter. In 2020, the title went to U.S. President Joe Biden — at the time president-elect — and Vice President Kamala Harris.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Renter of SE Rochester residence where two found dead, now found dead
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Mayo Civic Center
Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekends
Angela Fogarty, 46
Missing Charles City woman found dead
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job

Latest News

FILE - WNBA star and two-time Olympic gold medalist Brittney Griner is escorted from a...
WNBA star Griner freed in swap for Russian arms dealer Bout
The naked, badly bruised body of the "Boy in the Box" was found on Feb. 25, 1957, in a wooded...
Police reveal identity of Philly’s slain ‘Boy in the Box’
Rochester, MN
Yum! Saladworks joins Midwest Access
The family of 19-year-old Harry Dunn goes through photos of him. Anne Sacoolas, the wife of US...
US woman who killed UK teen in crash gets suspended sentence
Paul Whelan speaks Thursday from the penal colony where he is being held.
Audio: Whelan expresses disappointment over remaining in Russian prison