Think Bank to match all $20 bills in Red Kettles up to $10K on Dec. 8

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Think Bank will continue a long tradition Thursday by hosting a community wide Red Kettle Match in support of The Salvation Army’s 126th Red Kettle Campaign in Rochester.

For every $20 bill given to the red kettles, Think Bank will match up to $10,000 on Thursday, December 8, 2022.

Think Bank employees will ring in tandem with the match at Hy-Vee West Circle Drive and Hy-Vee Crossroads to further support this initiative.

The match will begin with the first bell ringing shifts of the day at 9 a.m. and will continue until bell ringing ends at 8 p.m.

All dollars raised will be used to provide basic needs like housing, healthcare, food, and even Christmas presents for families and individuals in need.

“Think is honored to host this Red Kettle Match. Our teams have a blast ringing bells and it’s truly inspiring partnering with the Salvation Army in their efforts to make life better for those in need during the holidays,” Rick Decker, Vice President of Financial Planning at Think Bank and Board member for the Rochester Salvation Army said. “Helping to create a thriving community is one of our organization’s fundamental values, and aligns perfectly with The Salvation Army’s mission of changing lives, one at a time.’”

Community members can sign up to ring a bell on Dec. 8th by visiting here.

