State flags at half-staff in honor of Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day

It's Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in Minnesota and all Minnesota flags are to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings -- sunrise until sunset.
By Michael McShane
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 8:40 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KEYC) - Minnesota Governor Tim Walz proclaimed today as Pearl Harbor Remembrance Day in the State of Minnesota and ordered all Minnesota flags to be flown at half-staff at all state buildings from sunrise until sunset.

The order is in accordance with a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden to honor the men and woman who died during the surprise attack on Pearl Harbor as well as those who died during WWII.

Individuals, businesses, and other organizations are also encouraged to join in lowering their flags.

