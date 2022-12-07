Security tips from Custom Alarm

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:09 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Melissa Brinkman is the CEO of Custom Alarm. She joined Midwest Access Wednesday to chat about security during the holidays.

Custom alarm is a family-owned and operated security integration company.

Learn more about Custom Alarm here.

Here are some of the tips she shared on Midwest Access. To learn more, watch the video attached to this article.

Make sure to:

a. Protect against fire and carbon monoxide

b. Protect against fires in the home

c. Clear outside dryer ducts

d. Careful when warming up car in garage

e. Guard against porch pirates

f. Automate your exterior lighting if possible

g. Exterior holiday lights- be careful not to overload system

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Renter of SE Rochester residence where two found dead, now found dead
Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Rochester city council meeting
Residents, business owners angered over tax levy increase

Latest News

Meet Rochester band ‘Amateur’ on Midwest Access
Meet Rochester band ‘Amateur’ on Midwest Access
Meet Rochester band ‘Amateur’ on Midwest Access
Meet Rochester band ‘Amateur’ on Midwest Access
POW Ramsey
Pet of the week: Ramsey
Pet of the week: Ramsey
Pet of the week: Ramsey
Meet Rochester band ‘Amateur’ on Midwest Access
Meet Rochester band ‘Amateur’ on Midwest Access