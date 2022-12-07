Rochester outdoor ice rinks opening soon

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Rochester Parks and Recreation believes the outdoor ice rinks should be open before Christmas.

According to Parks and Rec, it has been closely monitoring the weather looking for the perfect day to flood and freeze the rinks. Ben Boldt recreation supervisor for Parks and Rec says the perfect temperatures are in the twenties or lower. Allendale Park was one of the first to flood and freeze.

“Most years, our goal is mid- to- late December for rinks to be skating on, I think we are still on target,” Boldt said.

Rochester has eight outdoor ice rinks and some of them will also have warming houses. However, the only location to rent ice skates is at Soldier Field. Rentals are $3.

“At Soldier Field we have skate rentals, the oval ice track, and then we have two rinks there as well so it’s a great spot with lots of options for skating,” Boldt said.

If you already have a pair of skates, the rinks are free and open to the public.

Ice hockey is also allowed on all rinks that have boards and a goal.

“Once we have enough ice built up, we’ll give an update that will hopefully be coming up soon and we’ll have a great ice-skating season this winter,” Boldt said.

For more information and where the outdoor rinks are location

