Renter of SE Rochester residence where two found dead, now found dead

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The renter of the apartment where two were found dead on December 1, 2022 has now also been found dead.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), deputies were dispatched to 1123 3rd Ave. SE at 1:18 p.m. Tuesday after the landlord went to check on the renter and found him dead.

The landlord was asked by the renter’s social worker to check on him after not being able reach him.

The renter, a 58-year-old man, was found dead in the apartment and signs of drug use was evident. There were no signs of violence.

RPD said it appears to be an overdose but that will not be confirmed until toxicology results come in.

RPD also said it is still waiting for the toxicology results for the other two that were found dead in the apartment last week, but also suspects drug overdoses as there was also evidence of drug use found at that scene.

