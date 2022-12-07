Quiet sunshine today; First Alert Days with snow likely Thursday into Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bright, quiet weather will be the rule today as high pressure nudges its way into the Upper Mississippi Valley. Aside from some areas of dense fog on the Iowa side of the border in the morning hours, the bulk of the day looks peaceful, but a bit chilly. Even with a fair amount of sunshine, temperatures will only climb into the mid-20s. North winds will be light throughout the day. A portion of northern Goodhue County may see some snowflakes in the morning as a band of snow grazes the area to the north, but accumulating snowfall will be to our north. An inch or two of snowfall will be possible in the Twin Cities before lunchtime.

We'll have sunshine and high temps in the 20s today. (KTTC)

After a clear and seasonably cold night tonight, we’ll enjoy bright sunshine for the first half of Thursday before a potent storm system moves in from the southwest. A band of freezing rain and snow will be possible in the early to mid-afternoon in north Iowa and that activity will spread northeastward into southern Minnesota during the evening commute. Expect slick spots on roads and highways for the commute. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s with a slight southeast breeze.

We'll have sunshine during the day with snow and a wintry mix late in the afternoon and for the evening hours. (KTTC)

Several inches of snowfall can be expected from Thursday evening to late Friday morning. (KTTC)

The wintry mixture will transition to all snow later in the evening and four or five inches of snowfall will be possible by sunrise Friday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.

Snow will slowly wind down Friday morning, ending across the area by lunchtime. An additional inch of snowfall will be possible during the morning. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with brisk east winds.

A weak disturbance will move through the area on Saturday, bringing light snow mainly to the Minnesota side of the border locally. Expect an inch or two of snowfall accumulation from late in the morning to the late afternoon with light southeast winds. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

There will be chances for snow late Thursday and Friday with another round possible on Saturday. A wintry mixture is possible early next week. (KTTC)

After a quiet, sunny Sunday that will feature high temperatures in the mid-30s, a storm system from the west will bring thicker clouds on Monday. There will be a slight chance for some rain and snow showers late in the day with a better chance of rain mixing with a little snow next Tuesday. As it stands now, there may be a transition t all snow Tuesday night into next Wednesday and some accumulation will be possible before that storm system pulls away to the east. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s early in the week with readings in the low 30s in the middle of the week.

Snow is likely late Thursday and Friday with smaller doses of snow Saturday and for the middle of next week. (KTTC)

We’ll have cold sunshine and high temperatures in the 20s next Thursday and for the following weekend.

High temps will be in the 30s this week until the middle of next week. Colder, drier air will move in late next week. (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.