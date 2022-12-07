Quiet & sunny Wednesday; Next weather-maker arrives Thursday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We enjoyed another beautiful and seasonal day across the region with pleasant sunshine. The overnight hours will be quiet, featuring partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the teens, and calm winds.

A quiet and sunny Wednesday is in store for our area, while a quick-moving snow system passes just to our north, impacting parts of the Twin Cities and northern Minnesota. Locally, mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 20s are in store with calm north winds.

tracking our next weather-maker (KTTC)

Thursday will start quietly with some sunshine before our next winter storm system arrives later in the afternoon. This system looks to be a messy one as all precipitation types, snow, wintry mix, and rain, are all possible at this moment. Precipitation will gradually transition to all snow later in the night with accumulating snowfall expected into Friday. There are still some unknowns with this next system. We’re working to determine the exact storm track and snowfall amounts, in addition to where that freezing line will set up. Plan for travel impacts these two days, especially for the Thursday evening and Friday morning commutes.

Temperatures Thursday and Friday will be in the low to mid-30s with light winds. Conditions become much quieter for the weekend with partly to mostly cloudy skies and seasonably warm temps in the mid-30s.

upcoming precip chances (KTTC)

Early next week looks to become more active as another weather maker is expected to impact southeast Minnesota and northeast Iowa. With this particular system, we appear to be more in the warm sector, which means we should see mainly rain. It’s far too early to determine the exact details, but certainly bears watching.

7-Day forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.