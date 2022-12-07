Pet of the week: Ramsey

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The Pet of the Week this week is Ramsey, a 4-month-old male kitten with an incredible rescue story.

Ramsey and his two siblings came to PCHS on August 3, 2022 at one week of age after their poor mother had been killed by a dog. These tiny little kittens went to a foster kitten home because the shelter cannot provide the constant care the babies require.

Ramsey’s brother got adopted this week so now it is Ramsey’s turn.

He is a sweet lap kitty who loves to take naps on laps. He is smart and curious and loves to escape out of opened doors. He gets along with other cats and even tolerated the dog who lived in his foster home.

