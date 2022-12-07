Ostrander residents respond to unanticipated property tax hikes

Ostrander, Minn. (KTTC) – Residents in Ostrander were met with a surprise in their mailboxes this week: substantial property tax hikes.

The small community doesn’t have a gas station or a supermarket.

So, when some residents learned their property taxes are planned to increase 60 percent or more over last year, they say shock and disbelief took over.

“We’ve got three businesses, two bars, and a co-op. So, this county isn’t giving us a lot for what we have to pay for,” said resident Jerry Wolfe.

His property taxes are going to increase by more than 67 percent.

His neighbor, Merton Root, says his taxes are going up 85 precent.

“There’s no reason that I can come up with that it could come up like that,” he said.

Other neighbors, these residents said, saw their property taxes increase by more than 100 percent from 2022.

With many of the city’s residents retired, and/or on a fixed income, there’s fears these hikes may make it harder for people to stay.

Residents KTTC spoke with said part of the increase is due to an approved tax levy which funded the water tower and improved sewage to the city, but property assessments from the county were also markedly higher.

The Fillmore County assessor says the increase is because Ostrander properties were valued way lower than other jurisdictions.

“Spring Valley, Spring Valley, Beaver Township, those guys are all paying more than their fair share of the property tax burden,” said Fillmore County Assessor Jason McCaslin.

But Wolfe said he hasn’t gotten an answer from the county that makes sense to him about why this is happening.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.