Opioid overdose treatment could be available without a prescription by next year

Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it's only available by prescription. That may change next year.(Source: Adapt Pharma)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:01 AM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
(CNN) - The Food and Drug Administration is taking steps to make certain prescription naloxone products more readily available to help reverse opioid overdoses.

Naloxone can be given by injection or as a nasal spray, but right now, it’s only available by prescription.

One brand name of naloxone is Narcan, and it’s commonly used by first responders in a confirmed or suspected overdose.

The drugmaker Emergent BioSolutions has announced its over-the-counter Narcan spray has been granted priority review by the FDA.

It comes after the FDA signaled last month that it would support manufacturers that submit applications to make their naxalone products available over the counter.

Emergent BioSolutions said it had submitted data from safety and effectiveness studies from the time Narcan’s nasal spray was approved in 2015.

According to the company, the product could be available without a prescription by the end of March.

