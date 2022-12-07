Nothing Bundt Cakes joins Midwest Access

Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Nothing Bundt Cakes has some holiday offerings, and crews from the Rochester location joined Midwest Access Wednesday.

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates the return of its seasonal favorite, Peppermint Chocolate Chip.

Amy Buckmeier is the owner of the Rochester location. She had a lot to share about her product including the many gift opportunities this holiday season.

Address: 1161 6th St NW Suite 105, Rochester

If you would like to learn more about Nothing Bundt Cakes, you can find more details here.

