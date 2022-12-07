Nothing Bundt Cakes joins Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Nothing Bundt Cakes has some holiday offerings, and crews from the Rochester location joined Midwest Access Wednesday.

Nothing Bundt Cakes celebrates the return of its seasonal favorite, Peppermint Chocolate Chip.

Amy Buckmeier is the owner of the Rochester location. She had a lot to share about her product including the many gift opportunities this holiday season.

Address: 1161 6th St NW Suite 105, Rochester

