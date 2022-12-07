Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekends

Mayo Civic Center
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:49 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – The organizer of the Northern Lights Festival has canceled the final two weekends of the event.

According to the Mayo Civic Center, tickets will be refunded from the point of purchase.

Cash purchases made at the Mayo Civic Center Box Office will need to come to the Box Office for their refund. Business hours are Wednesday-Friday from 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

More can be found on the Mayo Civic Center’s website.

The creator of the Northern Lights Festival, Mitch Reaume, posted the cancellation announcement on his Facebook page saying that “ we can’t deliver the quality of experience that we set out to build.”

The full post can be found below:

RELATED: First ever Northern Lights Festival to begin in Rochester

