Musician Simba Mambume joins Midwest Access ahead of Vegas performance

By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Simba Mambume is a musician who has found his way to Mason City. He and Troy Levenhagen have started the duo “Men on Fire.” It incorporates Simba on vocals, and Troy with a bit of magic.

The two joined Midwest Access on Wednesday.

To find out more about Simba, you can follow him on social media here.

