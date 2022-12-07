Missing Charles City woman found dead

Angela Fogarty, 46
By KTTC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:26 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CHARLES CITY, Iowa (KTTC) – A missing Charles City woman was found dead after missing since Saturday.

According to Charles City Police Department, 46-year-old Angela Fogarty went missing from the area of the Casa (Clarkview) Apartments wearing a red billabong t-shirt, gray sweatpants, no coat, no shoes with no money and no phone.

The Charles City Police Department said Fogarty passed away from this incident.

The Charles City Police Department requested help from the public to search for Forgarty and the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office, Floyd County Search and Rescue, Floyd County CERT, EMA, Charles City, Colwell, Floyd Fire Departments and the National Guard all also helped with the search.

The cause of death has not been released.

