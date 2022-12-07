Meet Rochester band ‘Amateur’ on Midwest Access

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Amateur is a Rochester Minnesota based indie rock band that was formed by high school friends in 2016.

Amateur started as a duo playing local coffee shops and open mics to small crowds, but now there are five members of the band.

According to the band’s website, Amateur draws influences from bands such as Kings of Leon, The Black Keys, Fleet Foxes, Interpol, Bahamas and much more. They are a band who likes to make big and small amounts of noise with an urge to explore and share what their music has to offer.

Our Noah Caplan got the chance to speak with the band and hear them perform at the Chateau Theater in Rochester.

More information on the band and its members can be found here.

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.