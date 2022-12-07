Med City Fighting Championships tickets available now

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Med City Fighting Championships (MCFC) will be held at the Mayo Civic Center on January 28.

Doors open that night at 5 p.m.

We will be with local Rochester fighters Tremaine Jackson, Dennis Lawrence and Colin Law joined Midwest Access Wednesday to share more about the event.

Reserved Tables $128.00 / $103.00 / $78.00

Standard Reserved Seating $58.00 / 38.00

To purchase a whole table, select all 6 seats to secure the full table

