Med City Fighting Championships tickets available now

Rochester, MN
Rochester, MN(KTTC)
By Kamie Roesler
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Med City Fighting Championships (MCFC) will be held at the Mayo Civic Center on January 28.

Doors open that night at 5 p.m.

We will be with local Rochester fighters Tremaine Jackson, Dennis Lawrence and Colin Law joined Midwest Access Wednesday to share more about the event.

More details on the MCFC Facebook Page here.

You can find tickets here.

Reserved Tables $128.00 / $103.00 / $78.00

Standard Reserved Seating $58.00 / 38.00

To purchase a whole table, select all 6 seats to secure the full table

