Local businesses react to tax levy increase in 2023

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Rochester businesses owners are starting to hear about the city’s more than $600 million budget for next year. The city is collecting a combined $92.7 million in property taxes, a 6.85% increase from this year.

Local business owners say they are preparing for the changes.

“It would have been nice if it would have been less,” The Nordic Shop Owner Walter Hanson said.

Each business owner has a unique agreement with their storefront; whether they rent or own the building, someone is paying for the tax increase.

“Even if you’re a property owner and you rent to a small business, you have to pass those expenses through,” RAEDI President John Wade said.

Some business owners say they understand the increase, as the price of their goods has also gone up.

“I look at how much our things are going up. The city if kind of like us, they buy the same types of things we do and unfortunately those prices are going up,” Hanson said.

With the past few years being difficult for business owners, a tax increase in just another challenge on their plates.

“First, we had the pandemic, and then that kind of ended. Now we have whatever is going on,” Hanson said.

RAEDI in Rochester provides resources to businesses to help them grow in thriving and softening economies. The organization recommends for small businesses owners to reach out to local leaders year-round about their concerns.

“Stay involved, not just during tax time or not just went levies are being set, but throughout the year to share your thoughts and opinions,” Wade said.

As community members, READI encourages you to shop small to help out these businesses.

“We have to do what we can do as a community to help them get through that. So, buy local, do everything that we can do to help those small businesses,” Wade said.

