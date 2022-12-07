Iowa’s most popular Christmas movie revealed

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christmastime is here, and that means people are watching their favorite Christmas movies.

But which is the most popular Christmas movie in Iowa? And does it differ from the rest of the country?

The website Wishlisted decided to find out. In a post on the website, staff said they ran the top 25 films from IMDB’s Top 100 Christmas movies of all-time through every state on Google trends to get the results.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” was the most popular for nearly 80 percent of the country, including Iowa. The results found Iowa is the state that is “the most obsessed” with “Christmas Vacation.”

People in Cedar Rapids even got a chance to watch the movie projected on a building in the downtown area last weekend.

“It’s A Wonderful life” was the next most popular film. Other states picked “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Gremlins,” “Die Hard,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “Love Actually,” and “The Shop Around The Corner.”

Wishlisted.com released a list of the most popular Christmas movies by state. (Wishlisted.com)

