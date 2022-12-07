Iowa’s most popular Christmas movie revealed

The website Wishlisted found out America's favorite Christmas movies by state.
The website Wishlisted found out America's favorite Christmas movies by state.(Wishlisted.com)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:31 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Christmastime is here, and that means people are watching their favorite Christmas movies.

But which is the most popular Christmas movie in Iowa? And does it differ from the rest of the country?

The website Wishlisted decided to find out. In a post on the website, staff said they ran the top 25 films from IMDB’s Top 100 Christmas movies of all-time through every state on Google trends to get the results.

“National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” was the most popular for nearly 80 percent of the country, including Iowa. The results found Iowa is the state that is “the most obsessed” with “Christmas Vacation.”

People in Cedar Rapids even got a chance to watch the movie projected on a building in the downtown area last weekend.

“It’s A Wonderful life” was the next most popular film. Other states picked “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Gremlins,” “Die Hard,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “Love Actually,” and “The Shop Around The Corner.”

Wishlisted.com released a list of the most popular Christmas movies by state.
Wishlisted.com released a list of the most popular Christmas movies by state.(Wishlisted.com)

Copyright 2022 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Rochester city council meeting
Residents, business owners angered over tax levy increase
police lights
Renter of SE Rochester residence where two found dead, now found dead
Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work

Latest News

Rochester, MN
Nothing Bundt Cakes joins Midwest Access
KTTC News Now
Firefighters rescued a dog that had fallen through thin ice Monday.
Firefighters use inflatable boat to rescue dog that fell through thin ice
Rochester, MN
Med City Fighting Championships tickets available now
Salvation Army Red Kettle donations
Think Bank to match all $20 bills in Red Kettles up to $10K on Dec. 8