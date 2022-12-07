Father charged after daughter, 1, found dead in California river

Jayveyon Burley, 22, was charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing...
Jayveyon Burley, 22, was charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death after his 1-year-old daughter was found dead in the Los Angeles River.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 9:11 AM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONG BEACH, Calif. (AP) — An Inglewood man was charged Wednesday with killing his 1-year-old daughter, who was found in the Los Angeles River, authorities said.

Jayveyon Burley, 22, was charged with one count each of murder and assault on a child causing death. He appeared in court Wednesday but his arraignment was continued to January, the Los Angeles County district attorney’s office said in a statement.

It wasn’t immediately clear whether Burley had an attorney to speak on his behalf.

On Sunday, Burley picked up his 3-year-old son and his 1-year-old daughter, Leilani Burley, from their mother’s home in Long Beach, prosecutors said.

The girl’s grandmother called police that evening when her son, who lives with her, returned home with only the boy, authorities said.

Police began a search for the missing girl. Her body was found Monday in the Los Angeles River at the river’s southern end in Long Beach, authorities said.

Police didn’t immediately release the specific cause of her death.

“The murder of a child is absolutely horrific. Babies are helpless and rely on their parents for everything. Children should never lose their life at the hands of their father,” District Attorney George Gascón said in a statement. “While we know there is nothing we can do to heal this extraordinary trauma, we will hold this person accountable for his callous actions.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Renter of SE Rochester residence where two found dead, now found dead
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Mayo Civic Center
Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekends
Angela Fogarty, 46
Missing Charles City woman found dead
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job

Latest News

Visitors hug at makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub...
Judge unseals documents in gay bar shooter’s earlier case
President Biden addressed Paul Whelan's continued detention in Russia while speaking about WNBA...
'We've not forgotten about Paul Whelan,' Biden says
Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle,...
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids younger than age 5
A school secretary in Tennessee was arrested last month after detectives say she stole two...
Elementary school secretary stole students’ lunch money cards, police say
The New York Times building is shown on Oct. 21, 2009, in New York. The New York Times is...
New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike