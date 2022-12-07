An Icy Mix and Snow Likely Thursday and Friday

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – Bright, quiet weather will be the rule today as high pressure nudges its way into the Upper Mississippi Valley. We’ll have plenty of bright, cold sunshine this afternoon, but temperatures will only climb into the mid and upper 20s, a few degrees colder than the past few days. North winds will be brisk at times, keeping wind chill values in the teens.

After a clear and seasonably cold night tonight, we’ll enjoy bright sunshine for the first half of Thursday before a potent storm system moves in from the southwest. A band of freezing rain and snow will be possible in the afternoon in north Iowa and that activity will spread northeastward into southern Minnesota during the evening commute. Expect slick spots on roads and highways for the commute, especially south of Interstate 90. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s with a slight southeast breeze.

The wintry mixture will transition to all snow later in the evening and a few inches of snowfall will be possible by sunrise Friday. Overnight lows will be in the upper 20s.

Snow will slowly wind down Friday morning, ending across the area by lunchtime. Up to an additional inch of snowfall will be possible during the morning. High temperatures will be in the low 30s with brisk east winds.

A weak disturbance will move through the area on Saturday, bringing light snow mainly to the Minnesota side of the border locally. Expect an inch or so of snowfall accumulation from late in the morning to the late afternoon with light southeast winds. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s.

After a quiet, sunny Sunday that will feature high temperatures in the mid-30s, a storm system from the west will bring thicker clouds on Monday. There will be a slight chance for some rain and snow showers late in the day with a better chance of rain mixing with a little snow next Tuesday. As it stands now, there may be a transition t all snow Tuesday night into next Wednesday and some accumulation will be possible before that storm system pulls away to the east. High temperatures will be in the upper 30s early in the week with readings in the low 30s in the middle of the week.

We’ll have cold sunshine and high temperatures in the 20s next Thursday and for the following weekend.

