90-year-old great-grandmother to graduate from college after starting classes 70 years ago

A 90-year-old great-grandmother who left college in the 50s but returned more than half a century later is now about to graduate. (Source: WLS, NORTHERN ILLINOIS UNIVERSITY, JOYCE DEFAUW, CNN)
By Karen Jordan
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 24 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – A 90-year-old great-grandmother who left college in the 50s but returned more than half a century later is now about to graduate.

Joyce Defauw will finally wear her cap and gown when she officially crosses the stage at Northern Illinois University, a journey that began in 1951.

“I went three and a half years and then I quit,” Defauw explained. “In the meantime, I met this gentleman who stole my heart and eye, and we decided to get married.”

Defauw grew up in a small farming community outside the Quad Cities, going to grade school in a one-room schoolhouse.

A few years after dropping out of college to get married, Defauw’s life took another turn.

“We had three children and then he passed away. I was a widow of five years,” Defauw said.

Defauw eventually remarried and had six more children, and her college diploma seemed even further away.

Now, a grandmother of 17, Defauw said while she didn’t think much about returning to college, it was always a wish.

So, with the help of her adult children, Defauw began taking classes, using a computer for the first time.

“I did not have one, I never knew how to use one. They got me one. That’s how I went to class,” Defauw said.

In four years of taking classes, Defauw was only on campus once – when NIU honored students doing well after the first semester.

Now, she will return Sunday to finish the journey that began nearly 70 years ago.

“Don’t give up. Even if you do quit, go back. Just hang in there. Keep learning. Keep giving thanks. It’s there for you. Just go for it,” Defauw advised.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

police lights
Renter of SE Rochester residence where two found dead, now found dead
An Olive Garden manager was fired after a harsh message was sent out to employees. (AP...
Olive Garden manager fired after harsh message sent out to employees about time off
Mayo Civic Center
Northern Lights Festival in Rochester cancels final two weekends
Angela Fogarty, 46
Missing Charles City woman found dead
Dalton Radford, left, stands with his father Tim Radford after claiming his $1 million lottery...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job

Latest News

Visitors hug at makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub...
Judge unseals documents in gay bar shooter’s earlier case
President Biden addressed Paul Whelan's continued detention in Russia while speaking about WNBA...
'We've not forgotten about Paul Whelan,' Biden says
Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle,...
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids younger than age 5
A school secretary in Tennessee was arrested last month after detectives say she stole two...
Elementary school secretary stole students’ lunch money cards, police say
The New York Times building is shown on Oct. 21, 2009, in New York. The New York Times is...
New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike