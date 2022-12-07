33-year-old mother kidnaps son in Mankato

On Tuesday night, Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence and took her biological son. Plunkett has no parental rights to the child.
By Maddie Paul
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 10:30 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MANKATO, Minn. (KEYC) - A 33-year-old woman was arrested for kidnapping her juvenile son on Tuesday night.

At 10:26 p.m., Xia-Ziang Conchita Plunkett entered a Mankato residence on 6th street and took her biological son.

Plunkett has no parental rights to the child.

An hour later, her vehicle was stopped by law enforcement on I-35, near the county line for Rice and Scott counties.

I-35 was temporarily closed as law enforcement negotiated with Plunkett.

After two hours of negotiation, Plunkett was taken into custody without incident.

After a total of three hours, the child was found safe and taken back to the residence.

Plunkett will be transferred from the Rice County jail to the Blue Earth County jail.

The case remains under investigation.

