Woman’s call to police thwarts ex-boyfriend’s mass shooting plan, officials say

Jeremy Schumacher, 41, was arrested last week and charged with making a threat.
Jeremy Schumacher, 41, was arrested last week and charged with making a threat.
By Joe Vigil and Gray News staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST
LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A potential mass shooting in Las Vegas was thwarted thanks to an ex-girlfriend’s call to authorities, police said.

Jeremy Schumacher, 41, was arrested last week and charged with making a threat.

Las Vegas police say Schumacher’s ex-girlfriend reported to police on Nov. 28 that he threatened to carry out a mass shooting at her workplace at the Fashion Show Mall along the Las Vegas Strip.

According to a police report, Schumacher threatened to “shoot up” her place of work, “kill all the employees” and then kill himself.

Schumacher is a former U.S. Marine who served in Afghanistan. His ex-girlfriend told police he abuses alcohol, cocaine, and has been suicidal several times recently, according to a police report.

Multiple agencies responded and arrested Schumacher at his condo, and searched the home.

Counterterrorism detectives said they were able to confirm much of what the woman had reported in her call.

“Detectives located an AR-style rifle, a massive cache of armor-piercing bullets, high-capacity magazines, a grenade launcher, and military-style flash bangs, distracts, smoke generators and other items,” the police report said.

According to police, Schumacher maintained the ability to carry out such an attack, saying he demonstrated warning indicators of planning and preparation for an attack.

A judge ordered Schumacher to be held on a $1 million bond.

