Tracking periodic snow chances and seasonal temps this week

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – A few flurries are possible during the early evening hours and are not expected to impact the evening commute. Accumulation is not expected either. Overcast skies will remain through the overnight with temperatures falling back into the mid-teens with light northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Quiet weather continues into Tuesday with partly sunny skies and seasonal temperatures in the low 30s. A few flurries are also possible during the morning and midday, mainly south of I-90 in northeast Iowa. Accumulation or issues with travel are not expected. Winds will be light out of the south at 3-8 mph.

upcoming precip chances (KTTC)

Temperatures will dip slightly below normal into the mid and upper 20s on Wednesday with partly sunny skies. Winds will be light out of the north at 3-8 mph.

Temperature trend (KTTC)

Slightly warmer air returns for the late week as temperatures climb back into the low to mid-30s. Thursday will be quiet and pleasant with partly sunny skies, but our next chance for light snow moves in late Thursday night, into Friday morning. Accumulation amounts are expected to be minor, but it’s a little too early to pin down exact totals.

Saturday will start the weekend off on a quiet note before additional snow chances return for Sunday and early next week. Temperatures will be seasonably warm in the mid-30s.

7-Day Forecast (KTTC)

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.