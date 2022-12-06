Scientists say they know why people get more colds, flu in winter

As children suffer from a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals are being pushed to the brink. (Source: CNN/WABC/GETTY IMAGES/POOL)
By CNN
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:44 AM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Cold and flu season is here, but germs that cause colds are in the air year-round.

So why do people seem to get sick more in winter?

A new study in the Journal of Allergy and Clinical Immunology may have the answer, and it may sound disappointingly simple.

Colds are caused by the cold - cold weather that is - and the effect it has on your nose.

According to the study, the chilly air damages the immune response in the nostrils.

In fact, reducing the temperature by as little as 9 degrees inside the nose kills nearly half of its virus and bacteria-fighting cells.

Medical experts are calling the finding a scientific breakthrough.

According to one doctor, “This is the first time that we have a biologic, molecular explanation regarding one factor of our innate immune response that appears to be limited by colder temperatures.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Rochester city council meeting
Residents, business owners angered over tax levy increase
Mary K. Brown
Nurse accused of removing patient’s foot without permission barred from caregiver work
A tentative contract agreement has been reached between St. Luke's Hospital and the Minnesota...
MN Nurses Association reaches tentative agreement, strike averted

Latest News

President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Biden speaks at vigil honoring victims of gun violence
President Joe Biden meets with survivors and families of those impacted by gun violence.
Biden speaks at vigil for gun violence victims
Topeka High School Basketball Coach George “Geo” Lyons has started a petition to remove fans...
Basketball coach starts petition to remove fans from select events amid racism allegations
FILE - This booking photo provided by the Colorado Springs, Colo., Police Department shared via...
FBI got earlier tip about Colorado Springs gay bar shooter
General Motors is planning to put thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America.
GM to install thousands of electric vehicle chargers in rural America