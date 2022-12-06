RPT’s five-year plan leaves some asking for more change

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More routes and buses are on the docket for Rochester Public Transit’s new five-year plan, which was brought forth to city council Monday night. Changes won’t happen right away, but according to the city, there could be an increase in the number of routes, as well as an increase in frequency of stops.

The introduction of LINK Rapid Transit could also be on the horizon.

“It will allow us to have some of our routes that have to come downtown, and go out,” said Transit Project Manager Bradley Bobbitt. “To allow you to just transfer to the rapid transit so we can go to a bit more interconnected service as opposed to a hub and spoke service.”

The local Amalgamated Transit Union, or ATU Local 1005, demonstrated at the meeting, stating now is the time to make RPT belong to the city. RPT is contracted out currently to a private company.

“It’s taxpayer money, I would think we would want to know where it goes,” said ATU Steward Adam Buzbee. “Also, it would keep the money here in Rochester, and away from big corporations. It’s where we work, where we play, where we sleep.”

