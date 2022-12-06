RPT’s five-year plan leaves some asking for more change

By Noah Caplan
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – More routes and buses are on the docket for Rochester Public Transit’s new five-year plan, which was brought forth to city council Monday night. Changes won’t happen right away, but according to the city, there could be an increase in the number of routes, as well as an increase in frequency of stops.

The introduction of LINK Rapid Transit could also be on the horizon.

“It will allow us to have some of our routes that have to come downtown, and go out,” said Transit Project Manager Bradley Bobbitt. “To allow you to just transfer to the rapid transit so we can go to a bit more interconnected service as opposed to a hub and spoke service.”

The local Amalgamated Transit Union, or ATU Local 1005, demonstrated at the meeting, stating now is the time to make RPT belong to the city. RPT is contracted out currently to a private company.

“It’s taxpayer money, I would think we would want to know where it goes,” said ATU Steward Adam Buzbee. “Also, it would keep the money here in Rochester, and away from big corporations. It’s where we work, where we play, where we sleep.”

Copyright 2022 KTTC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iconic restaurant closes its doors
Iconic restaurant closes its doors
An iconic bar and grill located in Oronoco just off Highway 52 is moving.
Owners of Tillys ink deal to move to Kasson
A residential home break in and burglary took place in Northeast Rochester Thursday.
Rochester homeowner returns to ransacked house
NE Iowa coal-fired power plant nears end of long run
NE Iowa coal-fired power plant nears end of long run
Derek Gotchie, a father of four kids under 5, chased down a carjacking suspect who stole his...
Dad chases down carjacker to save 4 young kids

Latest News

Minnesota
MacPhail Center for Music works to integrate music at a young age
Rochester and Wabasha
Decorating for the Holidays with 5th Grant Boutique
Toppling Goliath, Decorah, Iowa
Midwest Access visits Toppling Goliath
Rochester city council meeting
Residents, business owners angered over tax levy increase
MAYO HIGHSCHOOL HOSPITALITY BUSINESS
MAYO HIGHSCHOOL HOSPITALITY BUSINESS