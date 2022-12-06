Quiet for the midweek; snow chances increase just before the weekend

ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) – We have a bright and generally quiet weather day ahead of us as temperatures continue to hover in the seasonal range for December, and just a portion of the area deals with some snow showers. Expect partly sunny skies for most of the day with a few light snow showers or flurries in north Iowa, mainly south of Mason City and Cresco in the morning hours. No accumulation is expected, however. High temperatures will be in the low to mid-30s this afternoon. A light breeze will shift to the southwest later in the day.

Temperatures will once again fall into the seasonably chilly teens overnight under clear skies and with just a hint of a northerly breeze.

Wednesday will be similarly bright and quiet in our area, but a few clouds will drift in for the afternoon as a weak disturbance glides past our area to the north and brings light snow to central Minnesota and western Wisconsin. High temperatures tomorrow will be around 30 degrees with light north winds.

The first of two potential snow storms in the next week will move into the region from the southwest on Thursday, increasing our cloud cover and then bringing snow to the area in the evening and overnight hours. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s Thursday afternoon with a slight northeast breeze.

Depending on the temperature profile and trajectory of this storm system, we may potentially end up with very light or significant snowfall by mid-morning Friday when things start to die down. We’ll have a few flurries or snow showers and breaks of sunshine in the afternoon and high temperatures will be in the low 30s.

After a bright and quiet Saturday that will feature high temperatures in the mid-30s, another storm system will increase our cloud cover on Sunday and bring a chance for accumulating snow late Sunday night and Monday. A wintry mix is also possible, potentially cutting into any snowfall potential. High temperatures will be in the mid-30s for both days.

A few leftover snow showers will be possible behind the storm system on Tuesday with increasing sunshine in the middle and latter part of next week as dry air settles into the region. High temperatures will cool from the 30s to the mid and upper 20s during the week.

